"Playoffs back to back Seasons by Defending Champions" - Fans react as Haryana Steelers seal Top 8 finish with huge win in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Defending champions Haryana Steelers sealed their spot in the Top eight in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They registered a dominating 50-32 win over the Gujarat Giants on Tuesday, October 21.
Raiders Shivam Patare and Vinay stole the show for Haryana Steelers. Both the raiders picked up Super 10s. Shivam bagged 16 raid points while Vinay scored 14. Defenders Neeraj and Hardeep made decent contributions. Neeraj picked up four tackle points while Hardeep grabbed three.
Himanshu Singh fought a lone battle for the Gujarat Giants. He picked up a Super 10, scoring 15 raid points. With this win, Haryana Steelers took a step closer to defending their title.
Fans reacted on X as they confirmed their spot in the playoffs.
"Greatest Coach&Management Captain Jaideep Team Players Deserves for Playoffs back to back Seasons by Defending Champions Under Manpreet Aggressive &Motivation 🔥✔️," a fan wrote.
"रोके रुकदे नी हरियाणवी, प्लेऑफ में बी लठ गाड़ दो (Haryanvi's won't stop, smash it in the playoffs)," another fan tweeted.
Haryana Steelers became the sixth team to qualify this season. They are seventh with 18 points from 17 games. With one game to go, they are in with a chance for a top-four finish. However, they will also need other results to go their way apart from winning the game.
Gujarat Giants' playoffs chances get tougher after massive defeat against Haryana Steelers
It was not only a huge defeat for the Gujarat Giants but also a massive dent in their qualification hopes. Following the trashing from the Steelers, the Giants dropped to the tenth position on the table. This was their second consecutive loss.
They have 12 points from 17 games. Their final league stage game against the Bengaluru Bulls will be a must-win affair. However, a win alone may not be enough to guarantee them a place in the playoffs.
Notably, seven teams have already qualified for the top eight. Therefore, there is just one spot remaining with three teams other than the Giants in contention. That said, they will need to win by a big margin and hope for other results to go in their favor.