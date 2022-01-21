Pro-Kabaddi League 2022: A comedy of errors results in a dramatic 8-point raid for Bengal Warriors

Defending champions Bengal Warriors edged over Season VI winners Bengaluru Bulls by a solitary point in the 67th match of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League. The clash, which promised to be a raiding fiesta with the prowess of Pawan Sehrawat and Maninder Singh, had its fate decided by a technically convoluted raid against the run of play in the 30th minute.

The match was evenly poised at half-time, with the Warriors leading the Bulls by a point, till Pawan Sehrawat initiated his attack and promised to run away with the game. Bulls led the Warriors 26-21 with 11 minutes left in the game, and the defending champions were on the brink of an All-Out.

Mohammad Nabebaksh, the last man standing, went for the raid and was apparently dashed out cumulatively by the defense.

However, the Iranian all-rounder asked for a review, claiming that he went out of bounds before contacting any raider. The claim meant that all those who came in contact with Nabebaksh were to be ruled out, in turn ghosting the clouds of an All-Out over the Bulls.

The review turned out to be an extremely complicated one, as Nabebaksh came within touching distance of the right corner, before almost touching another defender prior to his entry in the orange gallery. Missing the touch on both occasions, the raider was declared out of bounds and hence the six defenders who tackled him were ruled out, for coming into contact with a self-out athlete.

Chandran Ranjith, the only defender who did not touch Nabebaksh, entered into the orange gallery without struggle, and hence was declared self-out, too. This ultimately resulted in all eight points being awarded to the Bengal Warriors, with seven touch points and a bonus point.

Even after such a comedy of errors, the drama was not complete, as neither of the teams was given an All-Out. The eight-point raid resulted in the revival of six Bengal players. Interestingly, Chandran Ranjith entered the gallery before the ouster of the Iranian all-rounder, on account of which he was revived against the latter.

The raid and the ensuing review resulted in massive confusion, as Bulls' captain Pawan Sehrawat appealed against the decision, claiming two of his defenders were safe. His appeal went in vain, with the eight-point decision staying intact and giving Bengal a massive advantage in the game, as they sneaked past their opponents by a single point in the end.

