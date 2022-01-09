"I will plan with the captain"- Bengal Warriors coach BC Ramesh hints at changes in playing 7 after defeat against Puneri Paltan

Bengal Warriors coach BC Ramesh was unsurprisingly disappointed with his team's performance in their Pro Kabaddi League match against Puneri Paltan.

The defending champions suffered a 27-39 defeat to the Pune-based franchise despite a Super 10 from captain Maninder Singh.

Speaking to reporters after the match, coach BC Ramesh discussed the defenders' shortcomings and said:

"Left cover (Amit Nirwal) did not perform so well. Even ankle holds are important, but Abozar did not attempt it regularly. I think that was the main problem. If you see right raiders did not score much, we gave points to left raider only."

Left cover Amit Nirwal did not score a single point in the match, while he made four unsuccessful tackle attempts.

Meanwhile, Abozar Mighani had a tackle success rate of 20% only. The Bengal Warriors coach added that he will make a fresh plan with skipper Singh soon.

"In the upcoming matches, we will plan better. I will plan with the captain, and we will decide who will play where," BC Ramesh added.

It would have been better had Maninder Singh scored more points in the first half: Bengal Warriors coach BC Ramesh

BC Ramesh was also asked about the team's raiding performance. He was happy with Maninder Singh's Super 10 but felt that the team could have benefited more had he scored more points in the first 20 minutes.

"Maninder Singh performed well in the second half, but it would have been better had he scored more points in the first half," said BC Ramesh.

The coach concluded by talking about all-rounder Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh's disappointing night. The Iranian star scored only four points in the match while getting tackled on five occasions.

BC Ramesh affirmed that Esmaeil is a specialist raider in the team and not an all-rounder.

"Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh is a main raider only. We prefer to play him as a raider. However, he could not perform well tonight. Their defense tackled him well," BC Ramesh stated.

The Bengal Warriors will rest for three days now. The defending champs will play their next match against Tamil Thalaivas on Thursday.

