Pro Kabaddi 2021 result: 3 thrilling encounters kick off 2022 in style; Telugu Titans continue to remain winless 

Pro Kabaddi League welcomed the new year in style with a Triple Panga as fans witnessed nail-biting encounters between the PKL franchises on the opening night of 2022.

Former champions U Mumba locked horns with Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha in the first match of 2022.

The second match was a southern derby featuring season six winners Bengaluru Bulls and Rohit Kumar-led Telugu Titans.

The night ended with a clash between last season's runners-up Dabang Delhi KC and Tamil Thalaivas.

Without further ado, let's have a look at the results from January 1, 2022.

U Mumba vs UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi result

UP Yoddha played out their second tied game of Pro Kabaddi 2021 season against U Mumba last night. Pardeep Narwal could not impress much in the contest. He scored four points before an injury led to his substitution in the 29th minute.

Surender Gill was the star once again for UP Yoddha, scoring eight points. Left corner defender Sumit backed him up with six tackle points, while V Ajith Kumar recorded nine raid points for U Mumba.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi result

In the last minute of the clash between the Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans, the Titans led by 34-31. Ankit Beniwal wasted around 20 seconds in the do-or-die raid during the 40th minute and then got tackled to ensure the Bulls got only one more raid in the match.

Surinder Singh gifted a touch point to the Bulls as the lead came down to one. Telugu Titans captain Rohit Kumar went in for the buzzer raid. He only had to cross the baulk line, but opposition skipper Pawan Kumar Sehrawat grabbed Rohit's arm to tackle him down.

The match ended 34-34. Ankit scored a Super 10 for the Titans, while Chandran Ranjit was the top scorer for the Bulls with nine raid points.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi result

Interestingly, the third match of the night also ended in a tie. For the first time in Pro Kabaddi League history, fans witnessed three tied matches on the same night. Naveen Kumar led the charge for Dabang Delhi KC in the 30-30 draw.

The rising star of Indian kabaddi scored 15 points for the Delhi-based franchise. For the Tamil Thalaivas, Sagar scored six tackle points, while Manjeet registered 10 points. However, neither team could register a win.

After last night's matches, Dabang Delhi KC, Bengaluru Bulls, and U Mumba hold the top three spots in the Pro Kabaddi 2021 standings.

Edited by Prem Deshpande