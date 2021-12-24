Pro Kabaddi 2021 result: Bengaluru Bulls open their account with big win; Delhi & Bengal maintain unbeaten record

The third night of Pro Kabaddi 2021 featured three high-profile matches. Former champions U Mumba locked horns with last season's finalists Dabang Delhi KC in the first match. The second game featured season six winners Bengaluru Bulls and Surjeet Singh's Tamil Thalaivas.

The night ended with a thrilling battle between the defending champions Bengal Warriors and two-time runners-up Gujarat Giants. Let's have a look at the results of Day 3 of Pro Kabaddi 2021.

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi result

U Mumba suffered their first defeat of Pro Kabaddi 2021 against Dabang Delhi KC. The Mumbai-based franchise lost the game by just four points. The team's star players Abhishek Singh and Fazel Atrachali failed to get going in the match.

Singh scored only five points, while Fazel failed to open his account. Naveen Kumar scored 17 points for Dabang Delhi KC and helped them beat U Mumba by 31-27.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi result

Bengaluru Bulls made a splendid comeback in their match against Tamil Thalaivas and did not allow their opponents to earn even a single point in the contest. The Pawan Kumar Sehrawat-led outfit beat the Thalaivas by eight points.

Pawan led his team from the front by scoring nine touch points. Chandran Ranjit backed him up with seven points and Saurabh Nandal scored a High 5. Sagar registered a High 5 for the Thalaivas, but his effort went in vain.

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi result

Defending champions Bengal Warriors recorded their second win of Pro Kabaddi 2021 in a close game against the Gujarat Giants. The Warriors beat the Giants by 31-28, riding on Maninder Singh's eight raid points.

Rakesh Narwal scored a Super 10 for the Giants. However, his 11 raid points could not help his team win the game.

After nine matches, the Dabang Delhi KC and Bengal Warriors are the top two teams in Pro Kabaddi 2021. It will be interesting to see how long they can stay in the Top 2.

Edited by Parimal