Pro Kabaddi 2021 result: Haryana Steelers end losing streak; Patna crush Puneri Paltan

Haryana Steelers recorded their first victory in Pro Kabaddi 2021 by defeating the Telugu Titans. The match went down to the wire, where the Steelers prevailed by a scoreline of 39-37.

Earlier in the night, three-time champions Patna Pirates returned to the winning track with a fantastic performance against Puneri Paltan. The Patna-based franchise beat the Vishal Bhardwaj-led outfit 38-26.

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi result

Puneri Paltan looked off-color in their Pro Kabaddi 2021 match against the Patna Pirates. Led by Vishal Bhardwaj, the Pune-based franchise scored only 26 points in 40 minutes. None of their raiders could score more than five raid points, while the defenders failed to contribute much in the defensive unit.

Sachin Tanwar was the star for Patna Pirates. The former Gujarat Giants raider scored a Super 10 for his new PKL franchise. He received great support from captain Prashanth Kumar Rai, who earned five touch points.

Substitute raider Mohit Goyat was the top-scorer for Puneri Paltan. The youngster scored two touch points, two bonus points and three tackle points for Pune.

Courtesy of the 12-point win, Patna Pirates have attained the second spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2021 standings. They now have 11 points from three matches. Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan are last with five points to their name.

Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi result

A brilliant effort from Telugu Titans' raiders went in vain because of their defenders' mistakes against Haryana Steelers. Siddharth Desai and Ankit Beniwal scored nine points each for the Titans, while Rakesh Gowda contributed seven points.

However, a poor performance from the defense led to the Titans' two-point defeat. New player Meetu shone for the Haryana Steelers, scoring his maiden Super 10. Defenders Ravi Kumar and Surender Nada backed him up well.

Haryana Steelers jumped from 12th to eighth spot with that win. Telugu Titans continue to be in the 11th position on the Pro Kabaddi 2021 standings.

