Pro Kabaddi 2021 result: Jaipur Pink Panthers return to winning ways, Haryana Steelers trounce defending champions 

Pro Kabaddi Season 8 entertained kabaddi fans with a double-header contest on January 7, 2022. The first match of the night saw the defending champions Bengal Warriors take on the Vikash Kandola-led Haryana Steelers.

The night ended with a battle between two teams who were desperate for a win in Pro Kabaddi 2021 - Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan. As expected, both matches proved to be close encounters, and here's a look at the results.

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi result

Haryana Steelers entered the top 6 of the PKL 8 standings with a 41-37 win over the defending champions Bengal Warriors. Young all-rounder Meetu shone for the Haryana-based franchise, scoring a Super 10 against the Warriors. Captain Vikash Kandola backed him up with nine points.

Despite having a star-studded lineup, the Bengal Warriors failed to snatch the win. Skipper Maninder Singh recorded 14 points, while all-rounder Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh chipped in with nine points. Even Sachin Vittala registered a High 5, but somehow the Warriors lost by four points.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi result

Puneri Paltan played well in the first half of their match against the Jaipur Pink Panthers and trailed by only a solitary point. However, the Pune-based franchise could not continue in the same vein in the final 20 minutes as they scored only nine points and lost the match 26-31.

Arjun Deshwal registered his seventh consecutive Super 10 of Pro Kabaddi 2021 for the Jaipur Pink Panthers, with his 11 raid points playing a vital role in getting them the win. Sandeep Dhull and Sahul Kumar scored four points each in the defense for the inaugural PKL winners.

Young raider Aslam Inamdar was the top-scorer for Puneri Paltan with six points, but his efforts ended up in a losing cause.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee