Pro Kabaddi 2021 result: Tamil Thalaivas beat Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha; Haryana-U Mumba play out thrilling draw

Pro Kabaddi League action continued in Bengaluru on January 4, 2022 with two thrilling matches. Haryana Steelers locked horns with former champions U Mumba in the first game, while the second match featured Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha and the Surjeet Singh-led Tamil Thalaivas.

All four teams were looking for a victory, and here's a look at the results of the matches that took place on January 4, 2022.

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi result

Haryana Steelers and U Mumba kicked off the day's proceedings with a thrilling tie. It was a relatively low-scoring game as the two teams managed to score only 24 points each in the allotted 40 minutes.

Haryana all-rounder Rohit Gulia was the only player to score more than five points in the match. He scored four touch points, three bonus points and a tackle point in the match, while his captain Vikash Kandola was the second-highest point-scorer with five points.

For U Mumba, Abhishek Singh and Fazel Atrachali scored four points each. Scores were level at 24-24 when Abhishek went in for the buzzer raid. The U Mumba raider did not take any risk and returned to his half after an empty raid.

UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi result

Tamil Thalaivas trounced UP Yoddha by six points in the final match of the night. Surender Gill shone for UP Yoddha with 14 points, but his teammates did not bring their 'A' game to the table, which resulted in a 33-39 loss for the Nitesh Kumar-led outfit.

Sagar Rathee played an integral role in the Thalaivas' victory, registering a High 5 in the defense. Raider Manjeet backed him up with six raid points, and K Prapanjan and Bhavani Rajput scored four raid points each.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee