Pro Kabaddi 2021 result: U Mumba blow away Telugu Titans; Patna, Delhi register wins

Pro Kabaddi Season 8 continued with a triple header in Bengaluru on January 8, 2022. The first match of the night featured last season's runners-up Dabang Delhi KC and the Nitesh Kumar-led UP Yoddha.

The second game saw former champions U Mumba lock horns with underachievers Telugu Titans. The night ended with a rematch of the fifth edition's summit clash between Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants.

Without further ado, let's have a look at the results of the matches that took place in Pro Kabaddi 2021 earlier tonight.

UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi result

Dabang Delhi KC continued their unbeaten run in Pro Kabaddi 2021 with a 37-33 win over UP Yoddha. Naveen Kumar shone for the Delhi-based franchise again, scoring 17 raid points and one point in the defense for his team.

Kumar received great support from all-rounders Vijay and Manjeet Chhillar. Vijay scored seven raid points, while Chhillar fell one short of his High 5. Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill scored nine points each for UP Yoddha, but their efforts went in vain.

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi result

U Mumba absolutely crushed the Telugu Titans in the second match of the evening. The Mumbai-based franchise registered a convincing 48-38 win to improve their position in the standings.

Abhishek Singh was the star for U Mumba with 13 raid points. V. Ajith Kumar backed him up with eight raid points, while defender Rinku recorded a High 5. Substitute Muhammed Shiyas scored a High 5 for the Titans. Unfortunately, the youngster's good performance ended in a losing cause.

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi result

Patna Pirates edged the Gujarat Giants by 27-26 in a close encounter. The Pirates won the match thanks to the eight raid points scored by Prashanth Kumar Rai. Sachin Tanwar scored six points against his former team.

Substitute Mahendra Rajput amassed seven raid points for Gujarat, but his team eventually lost by one point.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee