Pro Kabaddi 2021 result: U Mumba end Jaipur's winning streak; Bengaluru Bulls crush Steelers

Pro Kabaddi 2021's second week got underway in Bengaluru earlier tonight. Fans witnessed a double-header on the Terrific Thursday. High-flyer Pawan Kumar Sehrawat was in action against Vikas Kandola's Haryana Steelers.

Before the battle between Haryana and the Bengaluru Bulls, the kabaddi universe saw a rematch between the inaugural PKL season's finalists - Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba. In this article, we will look at the results of both Pro Kabaddi 2021 matches that happened earlier tonight.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi result

U Mumba returned to winning ways with a 37-28 victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first match of the night. The Pink Panthers were high on confidence, having defeated UP Yoddha and Haryana Steelers in their last two outings. However, their two-match winning streak ended tonight.

V Ajith Kumar continued his excellent form and recorded another Super 10 for U Mumba. He received good support from Abhishek Singh, who scored a Super 10 as well, helping U Mumba register their second win in PKL 2021.

Arjun Deshwal shone for Jaipur Pink Panthers with 14 points. However, a lack of support from his teammates led to Jaipur's second defeat this season.

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi result

Bengaluru Bulls completed a hat-trick of victories in Pro Kabaddi 2021 with a 42-28 win against the Haryana Steelers. Pawan Kumar Sehrawat led his team from the front in the game with a Super 10. GB More backed him up with his maiden High 5.

Surender Nada pulled off some good tackles for the Steelers, but the other players could not impress much. Haryana Steelers fans will expect a better showing from the team in their coming matches.

Edited by Prem Deshpande