Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction: Complete list of sold players with prices in PKL Auction 9 ft. Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal

After two long days of battle at the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction, the twelve teams head into the upcoming season with a new roster of players.

The first day of the auction saw several big names in the spotlight, with Pawan Kumar Sehrawat breaking multiple records to join the Tamil Thalaivas for ₹2.26 crores. There were three other players who got bids in excess of ₹1 crore on Day 1.

Day 2 was a much quieter affair, with teams focusing on their team composition and requirements, making cheaper and strategic buys. It was an overseas player, Amirhossein Bastami, who grossed the highest bid on the second day. The Haryana Steelers roped him in for ₹65.10 lakhs. Sandeep Narwal and Rohit Kumar were some of the big names to go unsold.

There were a variety of excellent bids, with teams arguably overpaying for some players or also getting them at bargain prices. Without further ado, let's look at the full list of players sold at the auction with their prices:

Bengal Warriors

Day 1:

Deepak Niwas Hooda - ₹43 lakhs

Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre - ₹26 lakhs

Girish Maruti Ernak - ₹20 lakhs

Shrikanth Jadhav - ₹26 lakhs

Day 2:

Soleiman Pahlevani - ₹10 lakhs

Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi - ₹10 lakhs

Ashish Kumar Sangwan - ₹10 lakhs

Vinod Kumar - ₹10 lakhs

Balaji D - ₹27.60 lakhs

Parveen Satpal - ₹10 lakhs

Amit Sheoran - ₹10 lakhs

Surender Nada - ₹10 lakhs

Shubham Shinde - ₹20.30 lakhs

Sakthivel R - ₹12.20 lakhs

Rohit - ₹20 lakhs

Bengaluru Bulls

Day 1:

Vikash Khandola - ₹170 lakhs

Day 2:

Nageshor Tharu - ₹10 lakhs

Lal Mohar Yadav - ₹10 lakhs

Sachin Narwal - ₹10 lakhs

Rahul Khatik - ₹10 lakhs

Sudhakar Krishanth Kadam - ₹10 lakhs

Neeraj Narwal - ₹43 lakhs

Harmanjit Singh - ₹15 lakhs

Dabang Delhi KC

Day 1:

Sandeep Kumar Dhull - ₹40 lakhs

Vishal Lather - ₹20 lakhs

Day 2:

Md. Liton Ali - ₹10 lakhs

Reza Katoulinezhad - ₹10 lakhs

Amit Hooda - ₹10 lakhs

Anil Kumar - ₹10 lakhs

Ravi Kumar - ₹64.10 lakhs

Aakash - ₹10 lakhs

Tejas Maruti Patil - ₹6 lakhs

Monu - ₹6 lakhs

Gujarat Giants

Day 1:

Chandran Ranjit - ₹30 lakhs

Pardeep Kumar - ₹25 lakhs (FBM Used)

Day 2:

Dong Geon Lee - ₹20 lakhs

Young Chang Ko - ₹10 lakhs

Arkam Shaikh - ₹32.10 lakhs

Shankar Bhimraj Gadai - ₹30.30 lakhs

Rinku Narwal - ₹40 lakhs

Sourav Gulia - ₹10 lakhs

Sandeep Kandola - ₹20 lakhs

Vinod Kumar - ₹10 lakhs

Baldev Singh - ₹21.50 lakhs

Sawin - ₹10 lakhs

Purna Singh - ₹10 lakhs

Mahendra Ganesh Rajput - ₹10 lakhs

Ujjval Singh - ₹10 lakhs

Kapil - ₹10 lakhs

Manuj - ₹10 lakhs

Haryana Steelers

Day 1:

Nitin Rawal - ₹37.5 lakhs

Manjeet - ₹80 lakhs

Day 2:

Amirhossein Bastami - ₹65.10 lakhs

Mohammad Maghsoudlou - ₹10.50 lakhs (FBM Used)

Sushil - ₹10 lakhs

K Prapanjan - ₹10 lakhs

Manish Gulia - ₹10 lakhs

Lovepreet Singh - ₹6 lakhs

Joginder Singh Narwal - ₹20 lakhs

Rakesh Narwal - ₹20 lakhs

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Day 1:

Sunil Kumar - ₹90 lakhs

V Ajith Kumar - ₹66 lakhs

Day 2:

Woosan Ko - ₹10 lakhs

Reza Mirbagheri - ₹26.80 lakhs

Lucky Sharma - ₹10 lakhs

Nitin Panwar - ₹10 lakhs

Bhavani Rajput - ₹10 lakhs

Navneet - ₹10 lakhs

Rahul Chaudhari - ₹10 lakhs

Nitin Chandel - ₹19.70 lakhs

Rahul Dhanware - ₹10 lakhs

Patna Pirates

Day 1:

Rohit Gulia - ₹30 lakhs

Sunil Narwal - ₹21.50 lakhs (FBM Used)

Sachin - ₹81 lakhs (FBM Used)

Day 2:

Daniel Omondi Odhiambo - ₹10 lakhs

Abdul Insamam S - ₹10 lakhs

Shivam Chaudhari - ₹15.20 lakhs

Anand Surendra Tomar - ₹10 lakhs

Sushil Gulia - ₹10 lakhs

Vishwas S - ₹10 lakhs

Sagar Kumar - ₹6 lakhs

Puneri Paltan

Day 1:

Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh - ₹87 lakhs

Fazel Atrachali - ₹138 lakhs

Day 2:

Alankar Kaluram Patil - ₹10 lakhs

Rakesh Bhalle Ram - ₹10 lakhs

Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav - ₹10 lakhs

Harsh Mahesh Lad - ₹6 lakhs

D Mahindaprasad - ₹6 lakhs

Tamil Thalaivas

Day 1:

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat - ₹226 lakhs

Day 2:

Thanushan Laxmamohan - ₹10 lakhs

Md. Arif Rabbani - ₹10 lakhs

Visvanath V - ₹12.80 lakhs

Arpit Saroha - ₹8.40 lakhs

K Abhimanyu - ₹6 lakhs

Ankit - ₹10 lakhs

Telugu Titans

Siddharth Desai will turn out for the Telugu Titans once more.

Day 1:

Parvesh Bhainswal - ₹62 lakhs

Surjeet Singh - ₹50 lakhs

Vishal Bharadwaj - ₹30 lakhs

Abhishek Singh - ₹60 lakhs

Siddharth Sirish Desai - ₹20 lakhs

Monu Goyat - ₹20 lakhs

Day 2:

Hamid Mirzaei Nader - ₹10.10 lakhs

Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari - ₹20 lakhs

K Hanumanthu - ₹10 lakhs

Adarsh T - ₹10 lakhs (FBM Used)

Vijay Kumar - ₹10 lakhs

Ravinder Pahal - ₹23 lakhs

Aman Kadian - ₹10 lakhs

Ravinder - ₹10 lakhs

U Mumba

Day 1:

Surinder Singh - ₹35.50 lakhs

Ashish Narwal - ₹45 lakhs

Guman Singh - ₹121.50 lakhs

Day 2:

Heidarali Ekrami - ₹14 lakhs

Gholamabbas Korouki - ₹10 lakhs

Harendra Kumar - ₹20 lakhs (FBM Used)

Kiran Laxman Magar - ₹31 lakhs

Mohit - ₹10 lakhs

Ankush - ₹10 lakhs

Jai Bhagwan - ₹10 lakhs

Satywan - ₹10 lakhs

UP Yoddha

Day 1:

Pardeep Narwal - ₹90 lakhs (FBM Used)

Nitin Tomar - ₹20 lakhs

Day 2:

James Namaba Kamweti - ₹10 lakhs

Abozar Mighani - ₹20 lakhs

Gurdeep - ₹10 lakhs

Jaideep - ₹10 lakhs

Gulveer Singh - ₹10 lakhs

Rathan K - ₹10 lakhs

Nehal B Sawal Desai - ₹10 lakhs

Babu Murugasan - ₹10 lakhs

