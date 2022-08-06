Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction: Remaining purse value and money left with each PKL team after Day 1

The first day of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction ended on Friday (August 5) with players from categories 'A' and 'B' earning contracts from the 12 franchises. Tamil Thalaivas made history as they shelled out a whopping ₹2.26 crore to sign Pawan Sehrawat.

Just a few minutes before Tamil Thalaivas' historic bid, the Bengaluru Bulls signed Vikash Khandola for an enormous sum of ₹1.70 crore.

Puneri Paltan started the auction with a bang as they spent over ₹2 crore to rope in Iranian stars Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh and Fazel Atrachali.

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi



Get. Set. Ready for some Shrikant magic in the light blue shade



#vivoPKLPlayerAuction @BengalWarriors Pace. Power. WarriorGet. Set. Ready for some Shrikant magic in the light blue shade Pace. Power. Warrior 🔥Get. Set. Ready for some Shrikant magic in the light blue shade #vivoPKLPlayerAuction @BengalWarriors https://t.co/m7ILMoIrZk

Gujarat Giants entered the Pro Kabaddi Auction 2022 with the highest purse value remaining, but could not sign any big names from the 'A' category of players. The Ahmedabad-based franchise submitted the winning bids for Pardeep Narwal and Sachin, but both players were FBM-ed by their respective franchises, UP Yoddhas and Patna Pirates.

How much money is left with the PKL teams ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction, Day 2?

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi Nitin Tomar books his ticket for



#vivoPKLPlayerAuction UP to the TOPNitin Tomar books his ticket for @UpYoddhas UP to the TOP 👉 Nitin Tomar books his ticket for @UpYoddhas #vivoPKLPlayerAuction https://t.co/OxaAbUMIBt

The second day of the PKL Auction 2022 will happen on Saturday (August 6) from 11 AM IST onwards. Here's a look at the updated purse value of all 12 teams ahead of the second day.

Gujarat Giants - ₹3.09 crores Telugu Titans - ₹1.05 crores U Mumba - ₹1.33 crores Haryana Steelers - ₹2.16 crores Tamil Thalaivas - ₹57.01 lakhs Bengaluru Bulls - ₹1.11 crores Jaipur Pink Panthers - ₹1.2 crores Bengal Warriors - ₹1.61 crores Puneri Paltan - ₹44.27 lakhs Patna Pirates - ₹80.08 lakhs UP Yoddhas - ₹1.02 crores Dabang Delhi KC - ₹1.35 crores

Several big names of the kabaddi world are yet to go under the hammer at the PKL Auction 2022. Gujarat Giants still have the highest purse value left. It will be interesting to see if they make any big purchases tomorrow.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far