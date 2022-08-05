"Biggest heartbreak for Bengaluru fans" - Twitter erupts as Tamil Thalaivas sign Pawan Sehrawat for a record-breaking amount

Indian kabaddi star and former Bengaluru Bulls raider Pawan Sehrawat will ply his trade for Tamil Thalaivas in the upcoming edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). He represented the Bulls between 2014 and 2016 and then from 2018-22.

The Hi-Flyer will be seen donning new colors when he represents the Tamil Nadu-based franchise during the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

With both Pawan Sehrawat and Pardeep Narwal released, fans had banter and heated arguments across social media as to which of them would be sold for a higher price.

Pawan Sehrawat was not only sold for a higher price than Pardeep Narwal. He also created history as he was sold for a whopping amount of ₹2.26 crore. The previous record was held by 'Dubki King' Pardeep Narwal as he was sold for ₹1.65 crore to UP Yoddha during the Pro Kabaddi 2021 Auction.

However, he has now become the third-costliest player in the history of the PKL.

Vikash has overtaken Pardeep to come second on the list of the most expensive players. The Bengaluru Bulls spent ₹1.70 crore on him during the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi Auction. The top three most expensive players in the history of the league are now all raiders.

Tamil Thalaivas had Pawan Sehrawat on their mind from the day he was released by the Bengaluru Bulls. They left no stone unturned as they went all out to sign the raider.

The Haryana Steelers opened the bidding for Pawan, offering him ₹1 crore before engaging in a bidding war with U Mumba. However, it was the Thalaivas who raised the bid to ₹1.71 crore to set a new record.

The Mumbai-based club engaged in multiple bids with the Tamil Thalaivas but had to let go of the player due to his high price tag.

Twitter reacts to Pawan Sehrawat's record-breaking signing with the Tamil Thalaivas

Here are some of the best reactions:

Hi-Flyer Pawan Sehrawat becomes the most expensive player in PKL auction history for 2.26 Cr after an breathtaking bidding battle between Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba.

Can't Imagine Bulls without Pawan. I can't digest the thing that Pawan is Playing for different team.

Randhir Singh Sehrawat (mentor and coach of pawan Sehrawat) crying after Bengaluru couldn't buy back pawan Sehrawat



Thank you Randhir for mentoring pawan, you have given a gem to Indian kabaddi



#vivoPKLPlayerAuction The emotions manRandhir Singh Sehrawat (mentor and coach of pawan Sehrawat) crying after Bengaluru couldn't buy back pawan SehrawatThank you Randhir for mentoring pawan, you have given a gem to Indian kabaddi The emotions manRandhir Singh Sehrawat (mentor and coach of pawan Sehrawat) crying after Bengaluru couldn't buy back pawan SehrawatThank you Randhir for mentoring pawan, you have given a gem to Indian kabaddi#vivoPKLPlayerAuction https://t.co/nE46KDu9Me

1. Yuzi Chahal to Rajasthan Royals

2. Captain Pawan Sehrawat to Tamil Thailavas
Biggest Heartbreaks for Bengaluru fans in 2022 auctions

Pawan Sehrawat is a TAMIL THALAIVA!! For 2.26 crore!! A kabaddi player… ladies and gentlemen has made 2 CRORE+ in an auction! I still can't wrap my head around it. India's own sport going big!

RCB did mistake by releasing KLR and now BB did same by releasing Pawan Sehrawat

Just the power of Indian market and population.

So Pawan sehrawat is getting double money in pro kabaddi league as compared to what jos buttler is getting in #TheHundred

Pawan Sehrawat (indian kabbadi player ) in auction get - 2 crore rupees

Babar azam's psl salary - 81 lacks 56 thousands 8 hundred rupees

