"It is a big defeat for me" - Haryana Steelers coach Rakesh Kumar reflects on 39-39 draw against Telugu Titans

Haryana Steelers coach Rakesh Kumar has labeled the drawn game against Telugu Titans as a 'big defeat' for him. He expected his men to win, but they eventually settled for a 39-39 draw.

Speaking to the media after the match, Kumar clarified that he did not take the Titans lightly. But he also believed his players had the capability to register a victory, especially because they led by five points with three minutes remaining on the clock.

"Yes it is a big defeat for me," said Rakesh Kumar. "I never considered the Telugu Titans as a weak team. They are a very good team. If you see their matches, they have made comebacks even after conceding a big lead to their opponents. So I never thought that they were a weak team. They have the capability to turn the game at any moment."

Haryana Steelers have entered the top 3 of the standings after the tied game against the Titans. But a win would have taken them closer to the number one position.

Even when I used to play, this has happened with me: Haryana Steelers coach Rakesh Kumar defends Vikash Kandola

Haryana Steelers led 39-37 with 16 seconds remaining. Adarsh T then went for a raid and quickly got a touch on Ravi Kumar inside five seconds. In the buzzer raid, the Titans tackled Vikash Kandola ahead of the baulk line to secure a tie.

Sharing the details of the drama that happened in the final few moments, Rakesh Kumar continued:

"In the end, I think 16-17 seconds were remaining when they came in to raid. I told my defenders not to send him to his half quickly because if they managed to kill some time, then we would not have got another chance to raid and we would have won the game. The only thing I told them was not to concede a multi-point raid.

"Ravi made a mistake and sent Adarsh to his half quickly," he added. "I was speaking with Ravi when Vikash went in to raid. Otherwise, I would have had a word with him. I won't say that it is Vikash's mistake because even the best raiders get tackled. Even when I used to play, this has happened with me. So I think the luck did not favor us."

Haryana Steelers won't be playing any matches over the next five days. The schedule for the team's remaining league games will be announced soon.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee