Pro Kabaddi 2022: Full list of captains in PKL

Pro Kabaddi 2022 will get underway on Friday, October 7, at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. 12 teams, namely UP Yoddhas, U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, Puneri Paltan, Patna Pirates, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Dabang Delhi KC, Bengaluru Bulls, and Bengal Warriors will participate in this PKL edition.

A mega auction took place in August, where all 12 franchises roped in some big names to bolster their squads. Crores of rupees were spent across the two days in Mumbai.

All 12 teams have formed stellar squads this season. However, teams need to have a solid captain as well who can use the available resources to perfection.

Naveen Kumar to Pawan Sehrawat: Complete list of captains in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Fans will see some new captains in PKL 2022. Some teams have opted to assign leadership responsibilities to raiders, while others have gone with defenders. 11 out of the 12 teams have chosen an Indian captain for PKL 2022. Here's a list of all 12 captains.

Bengal Warriors - Maninder Singh

Bengaluru Bulls - Mahender Singh

Dabang Delhi KC - Naveen Kumar Goyat

Gujarat Giants - Chandran Ranjit

Haryana Steelers - Joginder Singh Narwal

Jaipur Pink Panthers - Sunil Kumar

Patna Pirates - Neeraj Kumar

Puneri Paltan - Fazel Atrachali

Tamil Thalaivas - Pawan Kumar Sehrawat

Telugu Titans - Ravinder Pahal

U Mumba - Surinder Singh

UP Yoddhas - Nitesh Kumar

Fazel Atrachali will reportedly be unavailable for the initial matches in Pro Kabaddi 2022 owing to some visa-related problems. As a result, young raider Aslam Inamdar is likely to lead the Puneri Paltan team.

Joginder Singh Narwal won the PKL trophy as Dabang Delhi KC skipper last season. It will be interesting to see which team's captain takes home the title in Pro Kabaddi 2022.

