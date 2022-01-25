"I consider tie as a win only" - Telugu Titans coach Jagadeesh Kumble comments on 39-39 draw against Haryana

Telugu Titans coach Jagadeesh Kumble believes a drawn game is more beneficial to the team than a defeat in their journey to the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs.

The Titans were in action earlier tonight against the Haryana Steelers. After much back-and-forth, the two franchises settled for a 39-39 tie. When asked about his team's performance against Haryana, coach Kumble said at the post-match press conference:

"I consider tie as a win only because no one lost. Neither they lost nor we lost. See in the league, all 12 teams come after selecting strong squads.

"It is a win for us because we have lost by one or two points before, and we did not earn much points on the league table from those results," he added. "We believe that a tie helps us more than a defeat in our journey to the playoffs."

Ankit Beniwal and Rohit Kumar were the top scorers for the Telugu Titans in their most recent outing. While Beniwal recorded a Super 10 in the raiding attack, Kumar chipped in with five raid points and three tackle points for his franchise.

Can Telugu Titans qualify for Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs?

The Titans currently hold the 12th spot in Pro Kabaddi 2022 standings after 35 days of action in Bengaluru. Unfortunately, they have played the majority of their matches without their star raider Siddharth Desai, who is out with an injury. Even Rohit Kumar was not 100% fit in the initial matches.

The youngsters have carried the team this season so far. As of today, the Titans have 22 points from 14 matches. They have won only one game, but if they win their next eight matches, they can take their tally to 62 points and have an outside chance of finishing in the top 6.

Fans should note that in the previous season, the team finished sixth and had 64 points from 22 matches.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee