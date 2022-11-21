Pro Kabaddi 2022: Pardeep Narwal becomes the first raider in PKL history to score 1500 raid points

Pardeep Narwal created yet another record in the Pro Kabaddi League as he became the first raider to touch the 1500 raid points milestone in the tournament's history. Narwal accomplished the feat while playing for UP Yoddhas earlier tonight (November 21) against the Gujarat Giants.

UP Yoddhas locked horns with Gujarat Giants in Match 93 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 at Hyderabad's Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. The Yoddhas cruised to a 35-31 win in the match, with skipper Pardeep Narwal leading his side from the front.

Heading into the match against the Gujarat Giants, Narwal had a total of 1495 raid points in his career. The Record Breaker was in excellent touch against the Giants as he scored nine raid points in the contest. He scored seven touch points while the other two were bonus points.

When Narwal scored his fifth raid point against the Gujarat Giants, he completed 1500 raid points in the league. The Record Breaker has been the number one raider of the tournament for quite some time now, and it seems highly unlikely that he will lose his top spot in the near future.

Can Pardeep Narwal lead UP Yoddhas to their first-ever Pro Kabaddi League championship?

UP Yoddhas have been a part of the Pro Kabaddi League since the 2017 season but they have never won the title. The side qualified for the playoffs in all editions of the competition but have somehow always fallen short of the championship.

Pardeep Narwal is a former three-time PKL-winning player. He won the competition twice with Patna Pirates without the captaincy, while in season five, he led the Pirates to their third title.

Narwal is currently the captain of UP Yoddhas. The Uttar Pradesh-based franchise have almost sealed a berth in the playoffs in PKL 2022. It will be interesting to see if they can end their title drought this year.

Poll : 0 votes