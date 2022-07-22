Pro Kabaddi 2022: PKL 9 Auction to take place on August 5 and 6 in Mumbai; more than 500 players to go under hammer

Pro Kabaddi League organisers Mashal Sports have announced that PKL 9 Auction will happen on August 5 and 6 in Mumbai. More than 500 players from different parts of the world will be a part of the event.

After a two-year break because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pro Kabaddi League returned last year with an exciting season. 12 Pro Kabaddi teams competed against each other in a round-robin format before Dabang Delhi KC emerged as the champions.

Ahead of PKL 9 Auction, Mashal Sports have allowed all 12 franchises to retain a maximum of six players apiece. Each team will have to complete the rest of their squad by signing players at the auction.

"As we get ready for the Season 9 Player Auction, very exciting times lie ahead for kabaddi as a sport and our players. Every season has witnessed the emergence of new talented players, and I am certain that there are a lot of surprises in store for us this year as well," Anupam Goswami, CEO, Sports League, Disney Star India and League Commissioner, PKL, said in a media statement.

Khelo India University Games players will also feature in PKL 9 Auction

ProKabaddi

🗓️: 𝟓𝐭𝐡 & 𝟔𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐



Save the date for #VIVOPKLPlayerAuction

To give more exposure to young players in the country, Pro Kabaddi League organisers have decided to reward the top two kabaddi teams of Khelo India University Games.

The 24 players from the Khelo India University Games kabaddi winner and runner-up teams will receive a place in the Pro Kabaddi League auction pool.

Puneri Paltan



Drop a 🤩 if you can't wait to see Pune ka vaar in the Panga yet again this season!



#PuneriPaltan #BhaariPaltan #Gheuntak One Man Army.Drop a 🤩 if you can't wait to see Pune ka vaar in the Panga yet again this season! One Man Army.🔥Drop a 🤩 if you can't wait to see Pune ka vaar in the Panga yet again this season!💪#PuneriPaltan #BhaariPaltan #Gheuntak https://t.co/fz6gQ13AyH

Puneri Paltan have confirmed ace raider Aslam Inamdar as their retention ahead of Pro Kabaddi League 2022 auction. It will be interesting to see if the likes of Pardeep Narwal, Pawan Sehrawat, Naveen Kumar and Sachin Tanwar are retained by their respective franchises.

PKL 9 Auction start date

The Pro Kabaddi 9 auction will be held across two days, and it will start on August 5th, 2022.

Where to watch PKL Auction 2022?

The PKL 9 Auction can be viewed live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

