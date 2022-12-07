Pro Kabaddi 2022 Playoffs: How to buy tickets for PKL matches in Mumbai?

The Pro Kabaddi 2022 (PKL) playoffs will begin on December 13. The venue for this year's PKL playoffs is the [email protected] Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Mumbai, where all five knockout matches of the tournament will take place.

Like the last two seasons, the top six teams on the points table will qualify for the playoffs. The top two teams will earn direct entry into the semifinals. Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan have guaranteed a top-2 finish, thereby sealing their places in the semifinals.

Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddhas have cemented their spots in the top 6. They will play in the Eliminators round along with two more teams. The final two teams of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs round are yet to be decided.

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi



Here's a glimpse of the Dabang Delhi K.C. captain oozing confidence after a crucial win over U Mumba.



youtube.com/watch?v=cQewwY…



#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #MUMvDEL “We will go to Mumbai”- Naveen KumarHere's a glimpse of the Dabang Delhi K.C. captain oozing confidence after a crucial win over U Mumba. “We will go to Mumbai”- Naveen KumarHere's a glimpse of the Dabang Delhi K.C. captain oozing confidence after a crucial win over U Mumba.youtube.com/watch?v=cQewwY… #vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #MUMvDEL

Tamil Thalaivas, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, and Bengal Warriors are in the race for the final two spots. Speaking of the PKL 9 playoffs, here is the complete schedule for the Mumbai leg of the Pro Kabaddi 2022:

Eliminator 1 - 3rd vs. 6th, December 13, 7:30 pm IST.

Eliminator 2 - 4th vs. 5th, December 13, 8:30 pm IST.

Semifinal 1 - 1st vs. Winner of Eliminator 1, December 15, 7:30 pm IST.

Semifinal 2 - 2nd vs. Winner of Eliminator 2, December 15, 7:30 pm IST.

Final - Winner of Semifinal 1 vs. Winner of Semifinal 2, December 17, 8:00 pm IST.

How to book tickets for Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoff matches?

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi Kya bolti public



The race for the is about to begin, are you ready



Book your



#FantasticPanga Kya bolti publicThe race for theis about to begin, are you readyBook your #vivoProKabaddi Playoffs tickets exclusively on BookMyShow 🎟 🔊Kya bolti public🔊The race for the 👑 is about to begin, are you ready❓Book your #vivoProKabaddi Playoffs tickets exclusively on BookMyShow 🎟#FantasticPanga https://t.co/aPGK9Vi6Rv

The tickets for the PKL 9 Playoffs are available online on bookmyshow.com. Tickets for the Eliminators round start from ₹500. Even the semifinal tickets start from ₹500, while the tickets for the final start from ₹750.

The most expensive ticket for the semifinals and Eliminators costs ₹2,500, while the costliest ticket to watch the final in Mumbai costs ₹3,500.

Poll : 0 votes