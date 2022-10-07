Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 1 after JAI vs UP PKL match

The first Triple Panga of Pro Kabaddi 2022 is in the history books. Defending champions Dabang Delhi KC started their new season on a winning note by beating season two winners U Mumba to bag five points in their opening match on Friday (October 7).

The action continued at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium with the home side Bengaluru Bulls taking on the star-studded Telugu Titans. Many fans backed the Titans to get off to a winning start. While they built a decent lead in the first phase of the match, the Titans eventually lost to the Bulls by five points.

Courtesy of the win over the Telugu Titans, the Bengaluru Bulls are second in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table right now. They have a score difference of +5. Meanwhile, the Titans earned one point as they lost by a margin of fewer than eight points.

The third match of the night featured inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers and last season's semi-finalists UP Yoddhas. After much back-and-forth, the Yoddhas prevailed over the Pink Panthers by a minor difference of two points.

UP Yoddhas are third in the Pro Kabaddi points table with five points and a score difference of +2. Jaipur Pink Panthers are right behind them with one point and a score difference of -2.

6 teams will look to open their accounts in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table tomorrow

PKL fans will witness another Triple Panga at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium tomorrow evening (October 8). Three-time champions Patna Pirates will take on Puneri Paltan in the opening match.

Two-time finalists Gujarat Giants will lock horns with Pawan Sehrawat's Tamil Thalaivas later in the evening. The Triple Panga will conclude with a battle between the Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers.

Which team will be at the top of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table tomorrow night? Share your views in the comments box below.

