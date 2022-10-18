Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 11 after TEL vs PUN PKL match

Puneri Paltan jumped to fourth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table with a one-point win against the Telugu Titans earlier tonight (Tuesday, October 18). Playing at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, the Pune-based franchise defeated the Titans 26-25 thanks to a successful do-or-die raid from Aslam Inamdar in the final moments of the game.

The win has taken Puneri Paltan from ninth to fourth position. They were winless after their first three matches in PKL 9. However, back-to-back wins in their previous two fixtures have helped the Pune-based franchise join Dabang Delhi KC, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors in the top four.

The Telugu Titans had a golden opportunity to enter the top six of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table, but a failed tackle attempt from Monu Goyat in the final raid of the match led to the Titans' defeat.

The Titans are still 11th in the points table. They earned one point from this match, taking their overall tally to seven points.

Jaipur Pink Panthers become the second team to cross 20 points mark in Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

Jaipur Pink Panthers beat the Bengal Warriors by a big margin earlier tonight (Image: PKL)

In the first match of the night, Jaipur Pink Panthers crossed swords with the Bengal Warriors. A Super 10 from Arjun Deshwal helped the Pink Panthers defeat the Warriors by a score of 39-24.

This win has helped the Jaipur-based franchise cement their position in the second position in the points table. They have earned 21 points from five matches so far in the competition.

Meanwhile, the Bengal Warriors continue to be in third position despite a 15-point defeat at the hands of the Jaipur Pink Panthers. The Warriors have 15 points on their account after five matches.

