Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 13 after PAT vs DEL PKL match

Three matches took place in Pro Kabaddi 2022 earlier tonight (October 21) at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.

Defending champions Dabang Delhi KC locked horns with three-time winners Patna Pirates in the main event. Prior to that game, fans witnessed a match between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers, and a clash between Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors.

It was a night of close encounters in Bengaluru as all three matches were decided in the final few moments. U Mumba defeated the Haryana Steelers in the buzzer raid of the match. The Mumbai-based franchise emerged victorious by 32-31.

Next, the Puneri Paltan side continued their winning streak by defeating Bengal Warriors by 27-25. The main event of the night ended in the favor of Patna Pirates as they beat table-toppers Dabang Delhi KC by 37-33.

Dabang Delhi KC continue to be the number one team in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table despite the defeat against Patna Pirates. Meanwhile, the Pirates have climbed from 12th to 11th in the standings. They now have 10 points in their account after six matches.

U Mumba jump to 6th position in Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

U Mumba beat the Haryana Steelers by one point earlier tonight. This close victory has taken U Mumba to the sixth position in the standings. They have won three of their five matches so far in season nine and have 16 points in their account.

Haryana Steelers continue to hold the ninth position. They earned one point from this match as the losing margin was less than eight. Their total stands at 12 points after five matches.

Puneri Paltan have bagged the third position in the points table by defeating Bengal Warriors. On the other side, the Warriors have slipped from third to fourth in the standings after suffering losses against Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan in their last two games.

