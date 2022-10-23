Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 15 after UP vs TAM PKL match

UP Yoddhas have returned to the top six of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table with a big win against the Tamil Thalaivas in Bengaluru on Sunday night. The Uttar Pradesh-based franchise now holds sixth position in the standings with 18 points to their name.

The Yoddhas have struggled for consistency this season. Heading into the battle against the Tamil Thalaivas, they had won only two of their first five matches. But Pardeep Narwal and Co. brought their 'A' game to the table against the Thalaivas to record a 41-24 win.

Courtesy of the win against the Thalaivas, the Yoddhas have jumped from eighth to sixth position. Their rise in the points table has led to the downfall of the Bengal Warriors and U Mumba, who now hold the seventh and eighth positions, respectively.

Tamil Thalaivas have slipped to 11th position after losing four matches in the tournament. Pawan Sehrawat's absence has hurt the Tamil Thalaivas a lot as they have managed only one win in Season 9 thus far. They have a total of 10 points in their account and are only above the Telugu Titans.

Patna Pirates bagged 10th spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table today

Three-time champions Patna Pirates were also in action on Sunday at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium. They locked horns with home team Bengaluru Bulls. The exciting clash ended in a 31-31 draw, with the two teams earning three points each in the standings.

The Bulls remained third in the points table with 24 points from seven matches. Meanwhile, the Pirates have moved up from 11th to 10th position. They now have 13 points after seven games.

The Pirates will be keen to up their game in the remaining matches and finish in the top six of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table.

