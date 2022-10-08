Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 2 after BEN vs HAR PKL match

The second night of Pro Kabaddi 2022 had another Triple Panga in store for the fans. Interestingly, two of the three matches which happened on Saturday night ended in a tie. Haryana Steelers registered a convincing win over the Bengal Warriors in the third contest.

Speaking of the first two matches of the day, three-time champions Patna Pirates played out a 34-34 tie with Puneri Paltan. Both teams earned three points each.

The next game saw the Gujarat Giants take on Pawan Sehrawat's Tamil Thalaivas. Despite an unfortunate injury to Pawan, the Thalaivas did not allow the Giants to sneak away with a win as the match ended in a 31-31 stalemate. Gujarat and Thalaivas opened their accounts on the points table with three points each.

The last match of the day was a lopsided affair as the Haryana Steelers cruised to a 41-33 win over former champions Bengal Warriors. Haryana are second on the points table right now with five points and a score difference of +8.

Meanwhile, the Bengal Warriors have joined U Mumba in the bottom two of the points table. Both Bengal and U Mumba lost their respective tournament openers by more than seven points, meaning they did not earn a single point in the standings.

Dabang Delhi's No. 1 spot on the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table will be in danger on Sunday

Three more matches will take place in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Sunday. Neither tabletoppers Dabang Delhi KC nor second-placed Haryana Steelers will be in action though.

Jaipur Pink Panthers will look to register their first win against Patna Pirates, while Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors will cross swords in the second match. The main event of the night will see home team Bengaluru Bulls taking on the Puneri Paltan side. The matches will start from 7:30 PM IST.

