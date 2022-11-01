Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 21 after UP vs TEL PKL match

Bengaluru Bulls continue to occupy the top position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table after the 21st day of the competition. Two matches took place in PKL 2022 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Monday, October 31.

In the first battle of the night, two-time runners-up Gujarat Giants took on three-time champion Patna Pirates in a rematch of the fifth season's final. The Giants gave the Pirates a run for their money but eventually lost the match by six points.

Patna registered a 34-28 win against Gujarat. Courtesy of the win against Gujarat, Patna have jumped from 11th to eighth position in the standings. This was Patna's ninth match in PKL 2022. They have registered three wins, four losses and two draws in nine games. Their tally stands at 23 points.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants continue to hold the sixth position in the standings. They earned one point from the match against the Patna Pirates and now have 25 points in their account after nine matches.

UP Yoddhas inch closer to the Top 6 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

The second match of the night was a lopsided battle between UP Yoddhas and Telugu Titans. The Yoddhas recorded their fourth win of the season as they blew away the Titans by a scoreline of 43-24.

Thanks to their win against the Telugu Titans, the UP Yoddhas have taken their tally to 24 points after eight matches. They have registered four wins and as many defeats in the tournament thus far.

On the other side, PKL 2022 continues to be a horrendous season for the Telugu Titans. They remain last in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table after suffering their eighth defeat of the season. The Titans have earned only seven points from nine matches, while their score difference stands at -110.

