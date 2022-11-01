Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 22 after HAR vs BLR PKL match

The Bengaluru Bulls remain atop the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table after the 22nd day of the competition. Two matches took place in PKL 2022 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Tuesday, November 1.

Puneri Paltan took on Dabang Delhi KC in the first match of the day. The Pune-based club defeated defending champions Dabang Delhi KC 43-38 to register a victory. With this win, Puneri Platan have moved into second place in the points table. Meanwhile, last season's champions have slipped into third place with their fifth consecutive loss.

Puneri Paltan have 32 points from nine encounters this season. They have registered five wins, a couple of losses and tied each so far this season. Meanwhile, defending champions Dabang Delhi KC started their campaign with a bang. They registered five wins from their first five matches but then lost their next five games on the trot. However, they 29 points this season and score a difference of 30.

The second contest of the day saw the Haryana Steelers take on the Bengaluru Bulls in a close-fought encounter. The Steelers won the game by a couple of points and jumped five spots from 10th place to fifth. The Bulls, on the other hand, despite losing, have retained their top stop in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table.

The Harayana Steelers have 26 points from nine matches in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. They have four wins and losses each, while their remaining one game ended in a tie. The Bengaluru-based club, meanwhile, are enjoying atop the PKL 2022 standings with 35 points from 10 encounters.

Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Day 23 Fixtures

Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune will host a couple of games on Day 23 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. Sixth-placed U Mumba will take on the bottom-placed Telugu Titans in Match 54 of the competition, while the 10th -placed Bengal Warriors will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas, who are one spot below them, in the 55th match of the PKL 2022.

Poll : 0 votes