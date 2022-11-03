Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 23 after BEN vs TAM PKL match

Bengaluru Bulls continue to stay atop the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table despite not playing a match on Day 23 of the league. Two games were played in PKL 2022 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Wednesday, November 2.

U Mumba took on the Telugu Titans in the first match of the day. The former defeated the Titans by three points. With this win, U Mumba have moved into third place in the points table.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Titans remain at the bottom of the PKL standings with their ninth loss this season.

U Mumba have 31 points from nine matches this season. They have registered six wins and three losses thus far with a score difference of 11.

On the other hand, the Titans are languishing at the bottom of the table with just one victory from nine encounters. The club have the worst score difference (-113) in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

The Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas squared off in the second encounter on November 2. The closely fought encounter ended in a 41-41 tie. The Warriors jumped a couple of spots from 10th place to eighth, while Tamil Thalaivas moved into 10th place.

The Warriors have 24 points, while the Thalaivas have 23 points, from nine matches this season. They have a score difference of 26 and -24, respectively, and will look to climb up the ladder as we inch closer to the halfway mark.

Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Day 24 Fixtures

Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune will host three games on Day 24 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Third-placed U Mumba will take on three-time champions Patna Pirates in Match 56 of the competition, while fourth-place Dabang Delhi KC will lock horns with the Jaipur Pink Panthers, who are one spot below them, in the 57th match of the PKL 2022.

The 58th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 will see UP Yoddhas go up against second-placed Puneri Paltan.

