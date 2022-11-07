Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 26 after PUN vs TAM PKL match

The Tamil Thalaivas ended Puneri Paltan's seven-match unbeaten streak in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 with a one-point win at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Sunday night.

The Pune-based franchise failed to register a single win in their first three matches of the tournament, but they made a roaring comeback to record six wins and one draw in their next seven games. Puneri Paltan started as the favorites to win the match against the Tamil Thalaivas last night but eventually lost 34-35.

Despite the one-point loss against the Tamil Thalaivas, Puneri Paltan continue to be the number one team in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. They have 38 points to their name after 11 matches in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Thalaivas have jumped to the third position in the points table. They have remained undefeated in their last five games of the season. New coach Ashan Kumar has brought about a massive change in the team's fortunes and they now have 33 points in their account after 11 games.

Bengaluru Bulls missed out on a chance to regain the top spot in Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

Gujarat Giants defeated the Bengaluru Bulls in a close encounter (Image: PKL/Twitter)

Before the clash between Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas, Bengaluru Bulls squared off against the Gujarat Giants. The Bulls would have returned to the number one position in the table with a victory over the Giants, but they suffered a 44-46 defeat.

Courtesy of the result, the Bulls remained second in the standings. Their total stands at 36 points from 11 matches. The Giants have returned to the top six of the points table with a win over Bengaluru. They earned five points from the match and now have 31 points to their name.

Two matches will take place in Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Monday night. While U Mumba will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers, the Patna Pirates will battle the Haryana Steelers.

Poll : 0 votes