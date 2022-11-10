Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 29 after TAM vs PUN PKL match

Home side Puneri Paltan continue to sit atop the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. The Fazel Atrachali-led outfit faced the Tamil Thalaivas in their last match, who defeated Pune by one point in their previous faceoff.

Pune avenged that defeat on Wednesday (November 9) night with a one-point win. The match went down to the wire, and in the end, the home team emerged victorious by a scoreline of 35-34.

The victory has helped Puneri Paltan strengthen their grip on the number one position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. After 12 games, Pune have 43 points in their account with seven wins, three defeats and two draws.

Tamil Thalaivas got one point from the game as the losing margin was less than eight. They have overtaken U Mumba in the standings, reaching fifth position. The Thalaivas have 34 points to their name, one more than sixth-placed U Mumba.

Bengaluru Bulls returned to second spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

Former champions Bengaluru Bulls have moved up to second spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 standings with a close win over the Haryana Steelers last night. The Bulls avenged their previous defeat against the Steelers and jumped from third to second position.

After 12 matches in the league, the Bengaluru Bulls have put up 41 points on the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. They have registered seven wins, four losses and a draw thus far.

The Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, continue languishing in 11th in the standings. They earned one point from their match against the Bengaluru Bulls because they lost by less than eight points.

The Steelers now have 30 points in their account, the same as 10th-placed UP Yoddhas, but Haryana's score difference is inferior.

There are no matches in Pro Kabaddi 2022 tonight. The action will resume with a Triple Panga on Friday, November 11.

