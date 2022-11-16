Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 34 after TEL vs BLR PKL match

The Bengaluru Bulls have returned to the top of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table with a convincing win over the Telugu Titans on Tuesday night. The two teams clashed in a southern derby at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex.

Siddharth Desai tried his best to save the day for the Telugu Titans by scoring 18 raid points in the match. However, his efforts went in vain as the Titans lost 38-49.

Courtesy of the result of the match between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans, the Bulls have risen to the top of the standings. They became the first team to touch 50 points in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. Their current tally stands at 51 points from 14 matches.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Titans continue to languish at the bottom of the standings. The Titans have won only one of their 14 matches in the tournament thus far. They have earned nine points in the ongoing season.

Jaipur Pink Panthers tightened their grip over the 3rd position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

Prior to the match between the Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans, fans witnessed a battle between U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Rivalry Week of Pro Kabaddi 2022 yesterday. The Pink Panthers recorded a comfortable win by a margin of 32-22. They are third in the standings at the moment, with 48 points from 14 matches.

U Mumba did not earn any points from the match against Jaipur Pink Panthers because the losing margin was more than seven points. They remain fourth in the points table, having earned 43 points from 14 games.

Two more matches are scheduled to take place in PKL 2022 tonight. Defending champions Dabang Delhi KC will take on Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddhas, while three-time champions Patna Pirates will square off against Tamil Thalaivas.

