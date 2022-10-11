Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 4 after DEL vs GUJ PKL match

Defending champions Dabang Delhi KC are back at the No. 1 position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. The Delhi-based franchise bulldozed the Gujarat Giants by 20 points on Monday night at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

The big win has propeled Dabang Delhi KC to the helm of the standings. They now have 10 points to their name after two matches.

Delhi also have a fantastic score difference of +34. Bengaluru Bulls are second in the points table with 10 points as well, with their score difference being +7.

UP Yoddhas, meanwhile, suffered their first loss of the tournament last night in Bengaluru. The Nitesh Kumar-led outfit went down against U Mumba 23-30. Since the score difference was less than eight points, the Yoddhas earned a solitary point.

The Yoddhas are currently fourth in the points table with six points to their name. Their next match is against tabletoppers Dabang Delhi KC on Wednesday.

U Mumba opened their account on the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table on Monday

U Mumba won their first match of Pro Kabaddi 2022 last night against UP Yoddhas (Image: PKL)

Former champions U Mumba registered their first win of the season on Monday to earn five points. Courtesy of the result, the Mumbai-based franchise has moved from 12th to seventh position.

The Telugu Titans, on the other hand, have slipped to the last position in the points table.

Gujarat Giants have joined the Telugu Titans in the bottom two of the points table. The Ahmedabad-based franchise suffered a morale-shattering 33-53 defeat at the hands of Dabang Delhi KC last night. The Giants have three points to their name, but their score difference stands at -20.

Two more matches will take place in Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Tuesday. The Haryana Steelers will battle Tamil Thalaivas, while the Patna Pirates will take on the Telugu Titans.

