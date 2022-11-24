Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 41 after BEN vs BLR PKL match

The top three teams in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table were in action on Day 41 of the tournament at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. The third-placed Jaipur Pink Panthers took on table-toppers Puneri Paltan, while second-placed Bengaluru Bulls went head-to-head with former champions Bengal Warriors.

In the battle between the Bengaluru Bulls and the Bengal Warriors, Maninder Singh's men escaped with a three-point win in a match full of ups and downs. The skipper led his team from the front, earning a total of 12 points. His Super 10 played an important role in Bengal's 41-38 victory.

The win helped the Bengal Warriors stay alive in the race to the playoffs. The Kolkata-based franchise is fifth in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table with eight wins, six losses and two draws in 16 matches. Their current tally stands at 48 points.

The Bengaluru Bulls earned one point from this match, but the defeat against the Bengal Warriors has reduced their chances of a top-2 finish. The Bulls continue to remain second with 58 points in 17 matches.

Puneri Paltan retain their No. 1 position in Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

Puneri Paltan defeated the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first match of the evening. A fantastic performance from their young raiders helped Pune record a 39-32 win and retain the top spot. After 17 matches, Pune have 64 points in their account. They have recorded 11 wins, four losses and two ties so far this season.

Jaipur managed to earn one point from this game as the losing margin was less than eight points. They are third in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table, having earned 54 points in 16 matches.

There will be no matches in PKL 2022 tonight, but the league will resume tomorrow with a Triple Panga.

Poll : 0 votes