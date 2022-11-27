Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 43 after UP vs PAT PKL match

The Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table underwent a couple of massive changes after Saturday's Triple Panga at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. U Mumba, the Bengal Warriors, Puneri Paltan, the Telugu Titans, the UP Yoddhas and the Patna Pirates were all in action on November 26.

The Yoddhas recorded a 35-33 win against the Patna Pirates and solidified their place in the top four. The Pardeep Narwal-led outfit continue to hold fourth spot with 55 points after 17 matches.

The Pirates earned one point from the match, but slipped from eighth to ninth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. The three-time champions have earned 48 points from 18 games.

Puneri Paltan beat the Telugu Titans 38-25 in the second match of the Triple Panga. Both teams continue to remain where they were in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table.

Pune are number one with 69 points in their tally, while the Titans are 12th with 15 points in 18 matches.

U Mumba climb to 6th position in Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

Guman Singh's Super 10 guided U Mumba to a 49-41 win against the Bengal Warriors in a high-scoring PKL 2022 match. The victory has taken U Mumba from ninth to sixth position in the standings. This eight-point win has also bolstered the Mumbai-based franchise's chances of finishing in the Top 6.

U Mumba have recorded nine wins in 17 matches and have 49 points to their name. The Warriors, meanwhile, have dropped out of the top six courtesy of their most recent loss. They did not earn a single point from their defeat against U Mumba and are now seventh with 48 points in 17 games.

The race to the playoffs will intensify further on Sunday as the Bengaluru Bulls will battle Dabang Delhi KC, and the Gujarat Giants will take on the Tamil Thalaivas.

