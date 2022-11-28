Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 44 after DEL vs BLR PKL match

The Bengaluru Bulls climbed to second position in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table after registering a fantastic win against Dabang Delhi KC on Sunday, November 27. The Bengaluru-based franchise prevailed over Delhi by 52-49 in a high-scoring clash.

The win helped the Bengaluru Bulls earn five points in the standings. They now hold second position with 63 points from 18 matches. The Bengaluru-based franchise are currently behind the Puneri Paltan in the points table.

Bengaluru's rise has pushed the Jaipur Pink Panthers down to third position. The Pink Panthers trail the Bulls by four points. It is pertinent to note that Jaipur have played one match less than Bengaluru.

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi



Here's a look at the Points Table!



#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #CHEvGG #DELvBLR A night to remember as Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls move up the points table after nail-biting winsHere's a look at the Points Table! A night to remember as Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls move up the points table after nail-biting wins 🔥Here's a look at the Points Table!#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #CHEvGG #DELvBLR https://t.co/oVJsEq9IW1

Dabang Delhi KC earned one point from this match but slipped to sixth position. The defending champions have recorded nine wins in 18 matches so far. They have 51 points in their account.

Tamil Thalaivas jump to 5th position in Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

Tamil Thalaivas defeated the Gujarat Giants in yesterday's first match (Image: PKL/Twitter)

Sunday's first match was between Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas. Like the game between Dabang Delhi KC and Bengaluru Bulls, the Giants vs. Thalaivas went down to the wire. The Chennai-based franchise eventually won the game by 42-39.

It was a massive win for the Thalaivas as they played this game without their star raider Pawan Sehrawat and main defender Sagar Rathee. Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Pawar led the Thalaivas from the front, scoring 12 raid points against the Gujarat Giants.

Tamil Thalaivas have moved up from eighth to fifth spot in the standings after securing a win against Gujarat Giants. The Chennai-based franchise now have 53 points from 18 matches.

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi



They make their way into the Top with an enthralling win 🤩



#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #CHEvGG 𝓜𝓪𝓴𝓮 𝓼𝓸𝓶𝓮 𝓷𝓸𝓲𝓼𝓮 𝓯𝓸𝓻 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓣𝓱𝓪𝓵𝓪𝓲𝓿𝓪𝓼They make their way into the Topwith an enthralling win 🤩 𝓜𝓪𝓴𝓮 𝓼𝓸𝓶𝓮 𝓷𝓸𝓲𝓼𝓮 𝓯𝓸𝓻 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓣𝓱𝓪𝓵𝓪𝓲𝓿𝓪𝓼 📢They make their way into the Top 6️⃣ with an enthralling win 🤩#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #CHEvGG https://t.co/xQwLn3OgRI

Meanwhile, the Giants have been virtually eliminated from the tournament after their defeat against Tamil Thalaivas. They are 11th in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table with 36 points in 17 matches.

Poll : 0 votes