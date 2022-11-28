Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 44 after DEL vs BLR PKL match

The Bengaluru Bulls climbed to second position in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table after registering a fantastic win against Dabang Delhi KC on Sunday, November 27. The Bengaluru-based franchise prevailed over Delhi by 52-49 in a high-scoring clash.
The win helped the Bengaluru Bulls earn five points in the standings. They now hold second position with 63 points from 18 matches. The Bengaluru-based franchise are currently behind the Puneri Paltan in the points table.
Bengaluru's rise has pushed the Jaipur Pink Panthers down to third position. The Pink Panthers trail the Bulls by four points. It is pertinent to note that Jaipur have played one match less than Bengaluru.
Dabang Delhi KC earned one point from this match but slipped to sixth position. The defending champions have recorded nine wins in 18 matches so far. They have 51 points in their account.
Tamil Thalaivas jump to 5th position in Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table
Sunday's first match was between Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas. Like the game between Dabang Delhi KC and Bengaluru Bulls, the Giants vs. Thalaivas went down to the wire. The Chennai-based franchise eventually won the game by 42-39.
It was a massive win for the Thalaivas as they played this game without their star raider Pawan Sehrawat and main defender Sagar Rathee. Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Pawar led the Thalaivas from the front, scoring 12 raid points against the Gujarat Giants.
Tamil Thalaivas have moved up from eighth to fifth spot in the standings after securing a win against Gujarat Giants. The Chennai-based franchise now have 53 points from 18 matches.
Meanwhile, the Giants have been virtually eliminated from the tournament after their defeat against Tamil Thalaivas. They are 11th in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table with 36 points in 17 matches.