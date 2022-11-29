Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 46 after HAR vs MUM PKL match

The Haryana Steelers registered a two-point win against U Mumba on Tuesday (November 29) night in Pro Kabaddi 2022.

With the victory, the Steelers kept themselves alive in the race to the playoffs. They continue to remain 10th in the points table, but now have 46 points to their name.

U Mumba had a golden chance to bolster their chances of making it into the top six. However, the season two champions suffered a 33-35 defeat at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

Since the losing margin was less than eight points, U Mumba earned one point from this match. They have moved up from eighth to seventh place with 50 points to their name in 18 matches. As a result, the Bengal Warriors have slipped to eighth position.

U Mumba, Dabang Delhi KC and Bengal Warriors are in a do-or-die situation right now. They need to win their remaining matches to keep themselves alive in the tournament. It looks like only one of these three franchises will advance to the next round.

Puneri Paltan suffered a big defeat in Pro Kabaddi 2022 earlier tonight

Puneri Paltan are the number one team in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi League)

Tabletoppers Puneri Paltan were also in action earlier on Tuesday night at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. They locked horns with the Gujarat Giants.

Fans expected Pune to record an easy win because the Ahmedabad-based franchise holds the 11th spot. However, the Gujarat Giants brought their 'A' game to the table and recorded a 51-39 win against Puneri Paltan.

The Giants are virtually out of the playoffs race, but this win would have boosted their morale, especially because they were on a five-match losing streak.

Meanwhile, the Puneri Paltan are yet to seal their playoffs berth officially. The Fazel Atrachali-led outfit will be keen to return to winning ways soon. They have three more matches remaining in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 league stage.

