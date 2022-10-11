Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 5 after PAT vs TEL PKL match

The Haryana Steelers have bagged second position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table with a fantastic win against the Tamil Thalaivas on Tuesday. Manjeet Dahiya's all-round brilliance helped the Steelers register a magnificent 27-22 victory at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Steelers recorded their second consecutive win of the tournament to move to second position with 10 points after three matches. They are only behind Dabang Delhi KC on the standings. Delhi have the same number of points as Haryana, but their score difference is much better.

Tamil Thalaivas tried their best to avoid a defeat against the Haryana Steelers. However, Pawan Sehrawat's absence hurt the team a lot as they lost by five points. The Thalaivas earned one point in the standings because the score difference was less than eight. They are currently 10th with four points after two matches.

Telugu Titans jump to 6th position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table with a win against Patna Pirates

The second match of the night featured three-time champions Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans. After suffering two losses in their first two games, the Titans desperately needed a win. Captain Ravinder Pahal was not a part of the Titans squad for this game.

Surjeet Singh led the Titans in his absence and guided the team to its first win of the season. The Titans defeated the Pirates 30-21 to earn five points. They have jumped to sixth position with six points to their name.

The Patna Pirates continue to remain winless this season. They have drawn one and lost two of their three games thus far. The three-time champions are only ahead of the Gujarat Giants in the points table.

Two more matches will take place in Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Wednesday evening. Bengal Warriors will battle Bengaluru Bulls, while UP Yoddhas will cross swords with Dabang Delhi KC.

