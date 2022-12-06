Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 52 after GUJ vs TEL PKL match

The Dong Geon Lee-led Gujarat Giants continued their winning streak and jumped to seventh place in Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table earlier tonight (December 6). The Giants recorded a convincing win over home side Telugu Titans at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

With this win, the Gujarat Giants now have 56 points in their account after 21 matches. They are still alive in the race to the PKL 2022 playoffs. Telugu Titans, on the other hand, suffered their 19th loss in the competition. The Titans only have 15 points from 21 matches.

Gujarat Giants now need to win their last league stage match against table-toppers Jaipur Pink Panthers. The Giants will also have to hope that either Dabang Delhi KC lose against Bengal Warriors or Tamil Thalaivas loses by big margins against UP Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers.

If the aforementioned results happen, the Gujarat Giants will qualify for the playoffs.

Dabang Delhi KC tightened their grip over 6th position in Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

The first match of the night was between defending champions Dabang Delhi KC and season two winners U Mumba. The Delhi-based franchise won the battle 41-24.

Courtesy of this result, both U Mumba and Patna Pirates have been eliminated from Pro Kabaddi 2022. Dabang Delhi KC have strengthened their grip over the sixth position by adding five points to their tally. The defending champions now have 60 points to their name.

If Delhi win their last league match against Bengal Warriors, they will reserve their place in the knockout stage of Pro Kabaddi 2022.

Only nine matches remain in the PKL 9 league stage. It will be interesting to see which teams finish in the Top 6 of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. As of December 6, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddhas have sealed their places in the Top 6.

