Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 6 after UP vs DEL PKL match

Dabang Delhi KC and Bengal Warriors ended the first week of PKL 9 as the top two teams on Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. The two franchises won their respective matches on the sixth day of the competition to cement the top two positions.

The Warriors locked horns with the Bengaluru Bulls in tonight's opening match (October 12). Although the Bulls had the home support, they suffered a massive nine-point defeat against the Kolkata-based franchise.

Captain Maninder Singh scored a fantastic Super 10 for the Bengal Warriors and helped his team record a 42-33 win. This win took the Warriors to the second position and they now have 10 points to their name. Meanwhile, the Bulls have slipped to the fourth position.

While 42 points were enough for the Bengal Warriors to record a nine-point victory against the Bengaluru Bulls, they were not sufficient for UP Yoddhas to avoid a defeat against Dabang Delhi KC.

Defending champions Delhi beat the Yoddhas 44-42 in a high-scoring encounter to end the first week of Pro Kabaddi 2022 on a winning note. This victory ensured that Delhi remained number one in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. The Dabangs have earned 15 points in the standings.

4 teams are still winless in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

Tomorrow (October 13) will be a rest day in the Pro Kabaddi League. A new week will begin in the competition on Friday (October 14) with a Triple Panga. Tamil Thalaivas, Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Giants will be three of the six teams in action on Friday evening. All three teams are yet to record a win this season.

While Pune and Gujarat will lock horns, the Thalaivas will battle U Mumba. It will be interesting to see if any of the three teams can record their first win. Even three-time champions Patna Pirates have not won any matches so far.

