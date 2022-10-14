Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 7 after PUN vs GUJ PKL match

The Gujarat Giants moved up to the seventh position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table with a magnificent victory against Puneri Paltan. A Super 10 from Rakesh HS and a High 5 from Sourav Gulia helped the Giants snap their winless streak in PKL 2022 and earn five crucial points.

Courtesy of their 47-37 win against Puneri Paltan, Gujarat Giants now have eight points to their name in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. They have played three matches, registering one win, one loss, and one draw. Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan have slipped to the 11th position after suffering their second consecutive loss.

It was a Triple Panga at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium tonight in Bengaluru. Apart from the Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan match, fans also witnessed the Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba and the Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Speaking of the match between the Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba first, the Mumbai-based franchise recorded a seven-point victory. This win helped U Mumba climb to fifth position with 10 points to their name after three matches. The Thalaivas remained 10th with only five points after three games.

Jaipur Pink Panthers enter the Top 2 of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

The Jaipur Pink Panthers beat the Haryana Steelers by 44-31 in the second match of the night. Courtesy of the win against the Steelers, the Pink Panthers have bagged the second position in the points table. They have earned 11 points from three games so far.

Meanwhile, the Steelers dropped to the fourth position, with their score difference coming down to 0.

Three more matches will take place in the PKL 2022 tomorrow evening. Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Gujarat Giants, Telugu Titans will lock horns with tabletoppers Dabang Delhi KC, and in the main event, former champions Bengal Warriors will battle three-time winners Patna Pirates.

Poll : 0 votes