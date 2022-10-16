Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 9 after UP vs BLR PKL match

UP Yoddhas jumped to the fourth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table after a magnificent victory over the Bengaluru Bulls on Sunday, October 16. Playing at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru, the Yoddhas brought their 'A' game to the table and defeated the home team by a scoreline of 44-37.

Pardeep Narwal returned to form and scored a Super 10 for the UP Yoddhas. He received good support from Surender Gill, who earned 14 points. The two raiders ensured that Vikash Khandola's Super 10 ended in a losing cause.

Courtesy of UP Yoddhas' victory against the Bengaluru Bulls, the Uttar Pradesh-based franchise have moved up to the fourth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. They have two wins and as many losses after four matches so far.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Bulls remain in sixth position. A comeback in the final phase of the match helped the Bulls reduce their losing margin to seven points. They earned one point from this match and now have a total of 11 points after four matches.

Puneri Paltan jumped from 11th to 8th spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

Earlier in the day, Puneri Paltan crossed swords with U Mumba in the first Maharashtrian derby of PKL 2022. The Pune-based franchise were on a winless streak heading into the game against the Surinder Singh-led outfit.

Captain Fazel Atrachali led Puneri Paltan from the front with four tackle points, inspiring the team to a 30-28 win. The victory took Pune to the eighth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. With one win in four matches, Pune have nine points in their account.

U Mumba earned one point from this match because the losing margin was less than eight. They are fifth in the standings with 11 points from four games.

