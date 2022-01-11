"Rakesh HS is the best all-round raider after Naveen Kumar" - Gujarat Giants coach Manpreet Singh praises youngster

Gujarat Giants coach Manpreet Singh heaped praise on his team's rising star Rakesh HS after his magnificent Super 10 against the Telugu Titans earlier tonight in Pro Kabaddi 2022.

Rakesh scored 16 raid points against the Titans, helping the Giants snap their six-match winless streak in the competition. He amassed 14 touch points and two bonus points during the match.

After the game, Manpreet Singh lauded his all-round skills and put him right next to Dabang Delhi KC raider Naveen Kumar while talking to the media.

"I think Rakesh HS is extremely talented," he said. "He can score 16-20 raid points in every match. In Pro Kabaddi, I think he is the best all-round raider after Naveen Kumar. He has all skills like bonus, toe touch, kick, hand touch, jump and dubki. Hopefully, he will continue in the same vein in the upcoming matches."

Gujarat Giants started their PKL 8 season with a win against the inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers. However, they could not record a single win in their next six matches. Rakesh's 16 raid points helped the Ahmedabad-based franchise return to winning ways with a 40-22 victory over the Telugu Titans.

Rakesh HS has scored two Super 10s for Gujarat Giants this season

Rakesh HS has been the best raider for Gujarat Giants in Pro Kabaddi 2022. He is currently sixth on the raiders' leaderboard with 63 raid points to his name from eight matches. The rising star has recorded two Super 10s this season already.

Gujarat Giants fans will expect him to continue producing the same form in his team's upcoming matches.

Also Read Article Continues below

The two-time finalists will rest for two days now and then lock horns with Season 6 winners Bengaluru Bulls on Friday.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Can Rakesh HS help Gujarat Giants win Pro Kabaddi 2022? Yes No 0 votes so far