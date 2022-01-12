Pro Kabaddi 2022 result: Bengaluru Bulls humiliate Dabang Delhi KC, UP-Haryana play thrilling draw

The 49th and 50th matches of Pro Kabaddi 2022 took place on January 12 in Bengaluru. The night kicked off with a battle between Vikash Kandola's Haryana Steelers and Nitesh Kumar's UP Yoddha.

The game was followed by a clash between two of the most in-form teams this season - Dabang Delhi KC and Bengaluru Bulls. Without further ado, let's take a look at the results of the PKL matches that took place on January 12, 2022.

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi result

The Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha tie ended in a stalemate with the two teams scoring 36 points each in the allotted 40 minutes time. The UP Yoddha fans would be delighted to see Pardeep Narwal in good touch as he scored six points before being substituted in the 37th minute.

Vikash Kandola led the Haryana Steelers from the front, scoring 17 points for his franchise. He received good support from Meetu, who contributed six points.

Surender Gill starred for UP Yoddha with 14 points, whereas captain Nitesh Kumar notched up three tackle points for his side.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi result

Dabang Delhi KC suffered their biggest loss in PKL history as the Bengaluru Bulls crushed them by a scoreline of 61-22. Delhi played this game without their star raider Naveen Kumar. In his absence, none of the Delhi players could impress much.

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat led the Bengaluru Bulls from the front with a huge 27-point haul. Chandran Ranjit scored five points for the Bulls while defender Saurabh Nandal recorded four points. Even Bharat chipped in with seven points.

Also Read Article Continues below

Ashu Malik was the top-scorer for Delhi with six points. The coach used all 12 players available in the squad, but nobody could stop Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and his army.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee