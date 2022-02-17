Pro Kabaddi 2022 result: Dabang Delhi KC, UP Yoddha qualify for playoffs; Bengaluru Bulls crush Haryana Steelers

Pro Kabaddi 2022's league stage continued with another Triple Panga in Bengaluru on Thursday. The night opened with a battle between the Nitesh Kumar-led UP Yoddha and season two winners U Mumba.

Later in the evening, season six champions Bengaluru Bulls locked horns with the Vikash Khandola-led Haryana Steelers. The third match of the night saw the three-time champions Patna Pirates take on last season's runners-up Dabang Delhi KC. Here are the results of the three games.

UP Yoddha vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi result

UP Yoddha sealed their playoff berth in style with a 35-28 win over U Mumba. The Uttar Pradesh-based franchise rode on the 14 points scored by their star raiders Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill to record the win.

Gill top-scored for UP Yoddha with eight raid points. Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar and Sumit contributed three points each in the defense, ensuring none of the U Mumba raiders could get going. Rinku registered a High 5 for the Mumbai-based franchise but could not save his team from a defeat.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi result

The Bengaluru Bulls kept themselves alive in the race to Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs with a 22-point win against the Haryana Steelers. Captain Pawan Sehrawat was the architect of Bengaluru's win. The skipper scored a total of 20 points - 13 raid points and seven tackle points to stun the Steelers.

Vikash Khandola, Ashish and Surender Nada scored four points each for Haryana, but the entire Haryana squad managed only four points more than Pawan.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi result

Dabang Delhi KC defeated the Patna Pirates 26-23 in a low-scoring match to qualify for the PKL 2022 playoffs. The Pirates have already qualified, which is why the team management fielded a second-string team for this contest.

The young players of Patna were quite impressive as the team lost to Delhi by only three points. All-rounder Vijay was the hero for Delhi with seven points in the match.

