Pro Kabaddi 2022 result: Gujarat Giants beat Haryana Steelers; Dabang Delhi KC register 9th win

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Rivalry Week continued in Bengaluru tonight with two exciting encounters. The action kicked off with a clash between two-time finalists Gujarat Giants and the Vikash Khandola-led Haryana Steelers.

Later in the night, season two champions U Mumba battled last season's runners-up Dabang Delhi KC. We take look at the results of the two games that happened on January 31.

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi result

Gujarat Giants returned to winning ways with a 32-26 victory over the Haryana Steelers. Ajay Kumar was the hero for the Giants and the raider scored a Super 10 and helped his team record a six-point victory.

Ajay received good support from Pardeep Kumar who scored nine raid points and a tackle point. Girish Ernak and Parvesh Bhainswal each chipped in with three points in the defense.

Vikash Khandola fought like a lone warrior for Haryana Steelers. The captain scored seven points but the rest of his team failed to impress. Veteran defender Surender Nada looked off-color as he committed six unsuccessful tackles in the match.

Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi result

Dabang Delhi KC cemented the top position in the PKL 2022 standings with a 36-30 win over U Mumba. All-rounder Vijay shone for Delhi in this match, scoring 12 points. He scored five touch points, six bonus points and a point in the defense.

Veteran all-rounder Manjeet Chillar scored four points for the Dabangs, ensuring his team beat the Fazel Atrachali-led outfit.

For U Mumba, vice-captain Abhishek Singh scored eight points. However, his efforts were not enough to save his team from a defeat. The difference between the two teams came in the raiding department. The Dabangs scored 25 raid points while U Mumba managed only 18.

