Pro Kabaddi 2022 result: Jaipur Pink Panthers, Bengal Warriors record massive victories

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 action continued with a double-header contest on February 16. The night opened with a match between the defending champions Bengal Warriors and Surjeet Singh's Tamil Thalaivas.

Later in the evening, the inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers crossed swords with Surinder Singh's Telugu Titans. Here are the results of the two games that took place on February 16.

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi result

Defending champions Bengal Warriors crushed the Tamil Thalaivas by 52-21 in a one-sided encounter. Captain Maninder Singh and all-rounder Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh were the heroes for the Kolkata-based franchise as they cruised to a 31-point win.

Both Singh and Nabibakhsh recorded a Super 10 each in the raiding department. Right corner defender Abozar Mighani stole the show in the defense with six tackle points for the Bengal Warriors.

Tamil Thalaivas had an off day in the office. None of their players could get going against the Bengal Warriors. Raider Himanshu scored seven points, but the other 10 players (including four substitutes) managed a combined total of only 14 points.

Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi result

Telugu Titans suffered their 16th defeat in Pro Kabaddi League 2022. They squared off against the Jaipur Pink Panthers earlier tonight and lost 34-54. Fans should note that the Pink Panthers are the only franchise that the Titans have defeated this season. However, they failed to make it two out of two games.

Arjun Deshwal scored the most points in the match. The Jaipur raider amassed 14 raid points. He received support from all-rounder Brijendra Singh Choudhary, who contributed eight points. Captain Sandeep Dhull led from the front with a High 5 in the defense.

Young raider Galla Raju scored nine points for the Telugu Titans but his team could not avoid a big defeat.

