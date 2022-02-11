Pro Kabaddi 2022 result: Pardeep Narwal inspires UP Yoddha to victory; Puneri Paltan crush Haryana Steelers

Pro Kabaddi 2022 delivered two exciting matches on February 11. In the opening game, the Haryana Steelers battled Puneri Paltan, where the Pune-based franchise crushed their rivals 45-27.

Later in the evening, the Jaipur Pink Panthers locked horns with UP Yoddha. A Super 10 from Pardeep Narwal helped UP Yoddha register a seven-point win over the Pink Panthers. Here's a detailed look at the results of the two matches.

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi result

The Haryana Steelers had won their previous three battles against Puneri Paltan, but their winning streak ended with an embarrassing defeat in Bengaluru. Sombir's High 5 and Mohit Goyat's Super 10 powered Pune to a 18-point victory over the Steelers.

Mohit top-scored for Pune with 12 points. His raiding partner Aslam Inamdar bagged eight points, while experienced stars Rahul Chaudhari and Nitin Tomar contributed a total of seven points to the team's score.

Raiders Ashish, Vinay and Vikash Khandola scored a total of 19 points for Haryana, but a poor showing from the defense led to the team's big loss.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi result

Pardeep Narwal's 14-point haul powered UP Yoddha to a 41-34 victory against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Narwal was in sublime touch as he scored 14 touch points. Surender Gill supported him efficiently with nine points in the raid attack.

Arjun Deshwal scored 14 points for the Jaipur Pink Panthers. However, his team could not win the match.

The main difference was in the number of super raids. Both Jaipur and UP Yoddha executed 19 successful raids, but there were three super raids from Yoddha's raiders. The Pink Panthers could not manage even one super raid, which came back to haunt them.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee