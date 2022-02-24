Pro Kabaddi 2022 result: Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha and Pawan Sehrawat's Bengaluru Bulls lose in semifinals

The Pro Kabaddi 2022 semifinals took place last night in Bengaluru. The first semifinal featured the three-time champions Patna Pirates and Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha.

The night ended with a battle between Season 6 champions Bengaluru Bulls and last season's finalists Dabang Delhi KC in the second semifinal match. On that note, let's take a look at the results of the two big games which got over last night.

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi result

Patna Pirates qualified for their fourth PKL final with a 38-27 win over UP Yoddha. The Patna-based franchise started aggressively and took a 23-9 lead in the first 20 minutes. Pardeep Narwal and Co. tried to fight back in the second half, but they eventually lost by 11 points.

Guman Singh and Sachin stole the show in the raiding department. The two raiders contributed a total of 15 points to the team's score, while corner defenders Sunil and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh recorded a High 5 each for the Patna Pirates.

Substitute Shrikant Jadhav scored 10 points for UP Yoddha, but his efforts went in vain as Yoddha failed in a knockout match for the fourth consecutive season.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi result

Dabang Delhi KC cruised to their second consecutive PKL final with a 40-35 win over the Bengaluru Bulls. Pawan Sehrawat scored more points than Naveen Kumar in the contest, but couldn't lead his team to a win.

Sehrawat top-scored for the Bulls with 18 points, while Kumar scored 14 points for Delhi. Kumar received fantastic support from substitute Neeraj Narwal, who scored five points, while all-rounders Vijay and Sandeep Narwal contributed a total of seven points.

Saurabh Nandal recorded four tackle points and tried his best to support Pawan, but a disappointing performance from other players led to Bengaluru's defeat.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee