Pro Kabaddi 2022 result: Patna Pirates beat U Mumba for the first time in 4 years; Telugu Titans remain winless

The Pro Kabaddi action continued on January 11 with two top-quality matches. The first fixture of the night featured two former PKL-winning teams. Three-time champions Patna Pirates locked horns with Season 2 winners U Mumba in a rematch of the third edition's final.
Later in the night, fans were treated to a battle between the Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants - two franchises who were desperate for a victory. Without further ado, let's find out what transpired in the two matches on January 11, 2022.
Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi result
The Patna Pirates beat U Mumba 43-23 in the first match of the night to clinch the top spot in the standings. This was the Patna-based franchise's first win over U Mumba since the fifth edition of the league.
The Pirates dominated their rivals throughout the match, which is evident from the 20-point win margin. Vice-captain Neeraj Kumar shone for the Patna Pirates, scoring eight tackle points. Captain Prashanth Kumar Rai and former Gujarat Giants star Sachin Tanwar scored seven points each.
U Mumba missed the services of their star raider V. Ajith Kumar, who could not play because of an injury. In his absence, Abhishek Singh scored eight points for U Mumba, but his efforts were not enough to help U Mumba win.
Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants PKL result
All-rounder Rakesh HS shone for Gujarat Giants in their match against the Telugu Titans as the Ahmedabad-based franchise registered a thumping 40-22 win. Rakesh's 16 points ensured the Titans remained winless this season even after their eighth match of PKL 8.
Mahendra Ganesh Rajput backed up Rakesh HS with six points, while substitute Rathan K scored five points for Gujarat.
Rajnish registered a Super 10 for the Titans. Unfortunately, he ended up on the losing side again.
