Pro Kabaddi 2022 result: Telugu Titans win their 1st match; Rakesh Kumar's Haryana beats Anup Kumar's Paltan

Pro Kabaddi 2022 had a double-header in store on the penultimate day of the season's first half. The Rakesh Kumar-coached Haryana Steelers locked horns with Anup Kumar's Puneri Paltan in the first match of the night.

The action ended with a clash between inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers and the inconsistent Telugu Titans team. Without further ado, let's have a look at the results of the two matches that happened on January 19.

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi result

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi



win their th match of the season against



#HSvPUN #SuperhitPanga Dosti yaari ek taraf, match jeetne ka junoon ek taraf! @HaryanaSteelers win theirth match of the season against @PuneriPaltan Dosti yaari ek taraf, match jeetne ka junoon ek taraf! 😁@HaryanaSteelers win their 4️⃣th match of the season against @PuneriPaltan! 🙌#HSvPUN #SuperhitPanga https://t.co/zTrYbGKYKZ

Haryana Steelers recorded a 37-30 win over Puneri Paltan and earned five points in the league. The Haryana-based franchise rode on eight touch points from captain Vikash Kandola to register this victory.

Mohit was in top form as he notched up seven tackle points. Even rising star Jaideep scored seven tackle points for the Haryana Steelers, ensuring Puneri Paltan lost by seven points.

Substitute Vishwas S was the best performer from the Puneri Paltan team. The young raider scored four touch points and three bonus points.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi result

Jaipur Pink Panthers became the first team to lose to the Telugu Titans in PKL 8. Despite Arjun Deshwal's Super 10, the inaugural champions fell short against the Titans by just one point.

Deshwal scored 13 points for the Pink Panthers, while all-rounder Deepak Hooda amassed eight points. Defender Adarsh T was the hero for the Telugu Titans. Although he is a left-corner specialist, Adarsh scored nine touch points for the Titans in the raiding unit.

Also Read Article Continues below

Rajnish backed him up with seven points. Senior defender Surinder Singh also aggregated four tackle points as the Telugu Titans ended the first half on a winning note.

Edited by Parimal