Pro Kabaddi 2022 Result: U Mumba hold Bengal Warriors to a draw; UP Yoddha, Dabang Delhi KC record victories

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 action continued on January 15 with a Triple Panga at the Grand Sheraton Hotel in Bengaluru. The evening began with a clash between last season's runners-up Dabang Delhi KC and the Vikash Kandola-led Haryana Steelers.

In the second match, the Telugu Titans locked horns with UP Yoddha with the aim of registering their first win this season.

The night ended with a clash between the defending champions Bengal Warriors and season two champions U Mumba. Here are the results of all three matches.

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi result

Dabang Delhi KC snapped their two-match losing streak in PKL 2022 with a 28-25 win over the Haryana Steelers. All-rounder Vijay shone for the Dabangs in the low-scoring encounter with 11 points. Naveen Kumar supported him well with five raid points.

None of the Haryana Steelers players could score more than five points in the contest. Ashish and Meetu managed five points each, while captain Vikas Kandola scored only three raid points.

Both teams had equal points in the 39th minute, but then a super raid from Vijay ensured that the Dabangs won by three points.

UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi result

Telugu Titans' winless run continued in PKL 2022 as UP Yoddha defeated them 39-33. Siddharth Desai was unavailable for the Titans because of injury, and his absence hurt them once again.

Pardeep Narwal shone for UP Yoddha with a Super 10, while captain Nitesh Kumar registered a High 5. Ankit Beniwal and Rajnish scored nine points each for the Telugu Titans, but their efforts ended in a losing cause.

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi result

U Mumba made a splendid comeback against the defending champions Bengal Warriors and played out a thrilling 32-32 draw. Captain Maninder Singh led the Warriors from the front with 17 raid points. Others could not impress much.

From U Mumba, vice-captain Abhishek Singh impressed with nine points in the match. Rahul Sethpal backed him up with seven points, while the returning V. Ajith Kumar also chipped in with five points.

